NIRF 2022: List of Top Dental Colleges to Apply for After NEET

The NIRF rankings for educational institutions in India have been made public by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) on Friday. As per this year’s ranking, Saveentha Institute of Medical and Technical Science, Chennai is the top Dental college in India followed by the Manipal College of Dental College, Manipal.

NIRF Ranking 2022: Top Dental colleges

Saveentha Institute of Medical and Technical Science, Chennai Manipal College of Dental College, Manipal Dr. D.Y Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune

Meanwhile, Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi has topped under ‘pharmacy’ category. Under research category, IISc in Bengaluru topped followed by IIT Madras and IIT Delhi.

NIRF Ranking 2021: Top Dental colleges

Here is NIRF ranking from pass years for dental colleges.

Manipal College of Dental Sciences, which was ranked second in 2020 surpassed Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, to take the first spot in 2021. The remaining dental colleges that made the top rankings were as follows.

1. Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Udupi

2. Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune

3. Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai

4. Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, Delhi

5. King George’s Medical University, Lucknow

6. A.B.Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences, Mangaluru

7. Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore

8. Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai

9. SDM College of Dental Sciences & Hospital, Dharwad

10. SRM Dental College, Chennai

NIRF Ranking 2020: Top Dental colleges

During this year, Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences was at rank 1, obtaining a score of 82.51 from the Ministry of Education. Meanwhile, Manipal College of Dental Sciences and Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth secured second and third place respectively.

1. Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, Delhi

2. Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Udupi

3. Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune

4. Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai

5. A. B. S. M. Institute of Dental Sciences, Mangaluru

6. Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore

7. Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education And Research, Chennai

8. Nair Hospital Dental College, Mumbai

9. SRM Dental College, Chennai

10. JSS Dental College and Hospital, Mysuru

NIRF ranks are given to Institutes across 10 different categories: Overall, college, university, management, pharmacy, engineering, medical, law, architecture, and dental. Positions are distributed by MHRD in accordance with how well institutions perform in various aspects.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.