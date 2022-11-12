For the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023, a new category has been added namely agriculture and allied sectors. This has been added along with the existing categories including colleges, universities, overall ranking, management, pharmacy, engineering, medical, law, architecture, and dental colleges. Registrations for the category are currently open.

NIRF assesses Indian institutes in teaching-learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity, and perception. For the NIRF, out of the total 100 per cent, 30 per cent weightage is given to teaching, learning and resources and research and professional practice each. While 20 per cent weightage has been given to graduation outcomes, 10 to outreach and inclusivity and perception each.

NIRF ranks higher educational institutions in the country based on objective criteria to promote competitive excellence in higher educational institutions.

It has now invited applications for India rankings 2023, the eighth edition of this annual exercise. All the institutions which have participated in the previous India rankings exercise have been preregistered.

Meanwhile, there has been an increase in the number of participating colleges in NIRF 2022. A total of 7254 higher educational institutes have participated this year, a rise from 6272 last year. The number of unique applicants to India Rankings has increased from 2,426 in 2016 to 4,030 in 2021 whereas the total number of applications for rankings in various categories has increased from 3,565 in 2016, to 6,272 in 2021. This marks a total increase of 1604 (66% increase) in unique institutions and 2707 (76% increase) in total applicants.

For the past three years, IIT Madras has been ranked as the top college in overall categories. The second runner for the overall best category is the IISc Bangalore which has been ranking in the second spot for the past three years. The National Institutional Ranking Framework or NIRF was established in 2015, and the first set of rankings was released in 2016.

