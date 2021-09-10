NIRF Ranking 2021: IIT-Madras Best Institute in India, Check List of Top 30 Colleges

IIT-Madras has been rated as the best higher education institute in India once again. The top two positions in the list of NIRF remain the same as last year. Even as the number of colleges applying for the national ranking has gone up, the top slots remained booked by similar institutes over the past few years. The top two slots have been books by IIT-Madras and IISc Bengaluru since 2019. IISc was at the top followed by IIT-Madras at the second slot in 2018.
Last year, the list was dominated by various IITs that bagged seven out of the top 15 spots in the ranking. This year, seven in the top 8 institutes are IITs including the top rank in the overall category, engineering category and several ranks in management categories as well have been secured by IITs. This is beyond their niche of engineering or technical courses and a move towards being interdisciplinary.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan unveiled the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking 2021 on September 9. The ranking was released in a virtual event. The ranking listed India’s best educational institutes across ten categories- Overall, University, Medical, Engineering, Pharmacy, Management, Architecture, Law among others.
NIRF 2021: Best Educational Institutes in India - Overall
Check out the list of top institutes in NIRF Ranking 2021 under the overall category
Rank 1: IIT Madras
Rank 2: IISc Bengaluru
Rank 3: IIT Bombay
Rank 4: IIT Delhi
Rank 5: IIT Kanpur
Rank 6: IIT Kharagpur
Rank 7: IIT Roorkee
Rank 8: IIT Guwahati
Rank 9: JNU
Rank 10: BHU
Rank 11: Calcutta University
Rank 12: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
Rank 13: Jamia Millia Islamia
Rank 14: Jadavpur University
Rank 15: Manipal Academy of Higher Education
Rank 16: Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad
Rank 17: University of Hyderabad
Rank 18: Aligarh Muslim University
Rank 19: University of Delhi
Rank 20: Savitribai Phule Pune University
Rank 21: Vellore Institute of Technology
Rank 22: Bharathiar University
Rank 23: Rank 23: National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli
Rank 24: Indian Institute of Science Education & Research Pune
Rank 25: Anna University
Rank 26: Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines)
Rank 27: Institute of Chemical Technology
Rank 28: Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi
Rank 29: Birla Institute of Technology & Science -Pilani
Rank 30: IIT Indore
NIRF 2020: Best Ranking institutes in India
Rank 1: IIT Madras
Rank 2: IISc Bangalore
Rank 3: IIT Delhi
Rank 4: IIT Bombay
Rank 5: IIT Kharagpur
Rank 6: IIT Kanpur
Rank 7: IIT Guwahati
Rank 8: JNU
Rank 9: IIT Roorkee
Rank 10: BHU
Rank 11: Calcutta University
Rank 12: Jadavpur University
Rank 13: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
Rank 14: Manipal Institute of Higher Education
Rank 15: University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad, Telangana
The ranking list in the overall category is prepared on the basis of institutes performance in criteria such as teaching, learning and resource, research and professional practice, outreach and inclusivity, peer perception, and graduation outcomes.
NIRF was introduced in 2015 with an aim to prided nationalised ranking parameters for higher education institutes in the country. The first rankings were released across four categories largely based on subjects. The list of categories was further increased to eight in the year 2019 and NIRF also introduced an overall list of institutes.
