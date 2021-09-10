NIRF Ranking 2021: IIT-Madras Best Institute in India, Check List of Top 30 Colleges

IIT-Madras has been rated as the best higher education institute in India once again. The top two positions in the list of NIRF remain the same as last year. Even as the number of colleges applying for the national ranking has gone up, the top slots remained booked by similar institutes over the past few years. The top two slots have been books by IIT-Madras and IISc Bengaluru since 2019. IISc was at the top followed by IIT-Madras at the second slot in 2018.

Last year, the list was dominated by various IITs that bagged seven out of the top 15 spots in the ranking. This year, seven in the top 8 institutes are IITs including the top rank in the overall category, engineering category and several ranks in management categories as well have been secured by IITs. This is beyond their niche of engineering or technical courses and a move towards being interdisciplinary.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan unveiled the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking 2021 on September 9. The ranking was released in a virtual event. The ranking listed India’s best educational institutes across ten categories- Overall, University, Medical, Engineering, Pharmacy, Management, Architecture, Law among others.

NIRF 2021: Best Educational Institutes in India - Overall

Check out the list of top institutes in NIRF Ranking 2021 under the overall category

Rank 1: IIT Madras

Rank 2: IISc Bengaluru

Rank 3: IIT Bombay

Rank 4: IIT Delhi

Rank 5: IIT Kanpur

Rank 6: IIT Kharagpur

Rank 7: IIT Roorkee

Rank 8: IIT Guwahati

Rank 9: JNU

Rank 10: BHU

Rank 11: Calcutta University

Rank 12: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Rank 13: Jamia Millia Islamia

Rank 14: Jadavpur University

Rank 15: Manipal Academy of Higher Education

Rank 16: Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad

Rank 17: University of Hyderabad

Rank 18: Aligarh Muslim University

Rank 19: University of Delhi

Rank 20: Savitribai Phule Pune University

Rank 21: Vellore Institute of Technology

Rank 22: Bharathiar University

Rank 23: Rank 23: National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli

Rank 24: Indian Institute of Science Education & Research Pune

Rank 25: Anna University

Rank 26: Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines)

Rank 27: Institute of Chemical Technology

Rank 28: Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi

Rank 29: Birla Institute of Technology & Science -Pilani

Rank 30: IIT Indore

NIRF 2020: Best Ranking institutes in India

Rank 1: IIT Madras

Rank 2: IISc Bangalore

Rank 3: IIT Delhi

Rank 4: IIT Bombay

Rank 5: IIT Kharagpur

Rank 6: IIT Kanpur

Rank 7: IIT Guwahati

Rank 8: JNU

Rank 9: IIT Roorkee

Rank 10: BHU

Rank 11: Calcutta University

Rank 12: Jadavpur University

Rank 13: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Rank 14: Manipal Institute of Higher Education

Rank 15: University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad, Telangana

The ranking list in the overall category is prepared on the basis of institutes performance in criteria such as teaching, learning and resource, research and professional practice, outreach and inclusivity, peer perception, and graduation outcomes.

NIRF was introduced in 2015 with an aim to prided nationalised ranking parameters for higher education institutes in the country. The first rankings were released across four categories largely based on subjects. The list of categories was further increased to eight in the year 2019 and NIRF also introduced an overall list of institutes.

