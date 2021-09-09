NIRF Ranking 2021 Live Updates: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to Release List of Best Universities, Colleges, Engineering, MBA Schools & Others

NIRF Ranking 2021 Live Updates: India is set to release its sixth annual ranking, National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) today and there will be lists of best higher education institutes, best MBA Schools, top medical colleges, and top engineering colleges among others. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will release the ranking online at noon today. Students seeking admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate colleges will have a clear picture of top education institutes as admissions across the country is set to begin.
For the topmost rank, there is a tough competition between IIT-Madras and IISc Bangalore. IIT-Madras had taken over IISc Bangalore as the top-ranked Indian institute in 2018 and has maintained the top slot since then. IISc Bangalore, however, almost always gets the first slot among Indian institutes when it comes to international rankings. If IIT-Madras manages to get the top slot this year, it would hit a hattrick. In the six years of NIRF, no other institute has got the top spot yet.
Apart from overall rankings, students will also get to see stream-wise rankings including management, dental, medical, pharma, engineering, college, university etc. This will be the first rankings announced by newly-appointed Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. It will be released online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Will IIT Madras hit a hattrick?
After being the best educational institute in India for two consecutive years, all eyes are on IIT-Madras. It would be worth seeing if the IIT is able to get the top slot once again. It has been on the rank 1 in overall rankings since 2019. In 2018 the top-ranking institute was IISc Bangalore. While IISc has continued to be the best in internal rankings, it is yet to replace IIT-Madras in NIRF.
NIRF 2021 to be announced online
Today will mark the e-release of the ranking. The NIRF 2021 will be announced by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in a virtual address. This is the first time that Pradhan will be announcing the rankings. Last year the NIRF 2020 too were announced in virtual mode due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
NIRF 2021 Rankings Today
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will release the NIRF Ranking 2021 or the Indian Ranking today. All colleges, universities, and institutes will be ranking overall, in terms of the institutes like college, university, institutes as well as stream-wise - best engineering college, top MBA institute, medical colleges, best law universities etc.
NIRF Ranking 2021 Live Updates: Institutes are ranked across several parameters. The parameters broadly cover ‘teaching, learning and resources,’ ‘research and professional practices’, ‘graduation outcomes’, ‘outreach and inclusivity’, and ‘perception’.
