NIRF Ranking 2022: IISc Bangalore Best Research Institute, IIT Madras Second, Check Top 25

IISc Bengaluru has retained the top position in the research category in the newly released National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2022. While IIT Madras has been placed at the second position once again. Meanwhile, IIT Delhi has replaced IIT Bombay to grab the third rank this year.

NIRF Ranking 2022 LIVE Updates

Released by Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, this year the number of participating colleges have gone up to 7254. It was 6272 last year. The research institutes have been ranked in five parameters — learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.

NIRF Ranking 2022: Best Research Institutes

Rank 1 – IISc Bengaluru

Rank 2- IIT Madras

Rank 3- IIT Delhi

Rank 4 – IIT Bombay

Rank 5 – IIT Kharagpur

Rank 6 – IIT Kanpur

Rank 7- Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai

Rank 8 – IIT Roorkee

Rank 9 – AIIMS Delhi

Rank 10 – VIT Vellore

Rank 11 – Homi Bhabha National Institute

Rank 12 – IIT Hyderabad

Rank 13 – Jadavpur University

Rank 14 – JNU

Rank 15 – BHU

Rank 16 – Delhi University

Rank 17 – IISER Pune

Rank 18 – Academy of Scientific & Innovative Research, Ghaziabad

Rank 19 – Jamia Millia Islamia

Rank 20 – IIT (Indian School of Mines)

Rank 21 – Anna University

Rank 22 – Bharathiar University

Rank 23 – NIT Tiruchirappalli

Rank 24 – NIT Rourkela

Rank 25 – Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai

NIRF Ranking 2022 | Catch all the updates regarding the Indian ranking. From Top Colleges in India to the Best Universities to Seek Admission in, Top Colleges for NEET Aspirants to Best colleges You Can get on JEE Main Score. Education Minister Also Announced Top B-Schools which once again are led by IIMs and top colleges for law aspirants.

NIRF Ranking 2021: Best Research Institutes

Rank 1 – IISc Bengaluru

Rank 2- IIT Madras

Rank 3- IIT Bombay

Rank 4 – IIT Delhi

Rank 5 – IIT Kharagpur

Rank 6 – IIT Kanpur

Rank 7- IIT Roorkee

Rank 8 – AIIMS Delhi

Rank 9 – IIT Guwahati

Rank 10 – Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai

IISc Bangalore has also grabbed the top spot in the university section while as many as seven out of 10 spots have been secured by IITs in the overall category. IIT Madras which ranked second in the research category, has been ranked as the best educational institute in India for the fourth consecutive time in the overall category while IISc Bangalore took the second best institute. Further, IIT Madras has also been named as the best college in engineering and has obtained a rank among the best management colleges as well.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.