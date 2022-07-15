NIRF Ranking 2022: IIT Madras Best Engineering College in India, Check List of Top 25 Institutes

IIT Madras is the best engineering college in India, according to the NIRF Ranking released today. This is the third time in the row when IIT Madras has bagged top position in NIRF ranking. In 2021 and 2020 NIRF ranking IIT Madras has bagged the first position.

The Union Ministry of Education has unveiled the National Institutional Ranking Framework or NIRF rankings for higher educational institutes in the country. In the overall category, IIT Madras remains the top ranking institute followed by IIT Delhi.

In the latest rankings released by the Ministry of Education for top engineering colleges in the country, IITs have continued to show their dominance, bagging eight out of the top 10 colleges.

Here is the list of top engineering colleges as per the latest ranking –

Rank 1:IIT Madras

Rank 2:IIT Delhi

Rank 3: IIT Bombay

Rank 4: IIT Kanpur

Rank 5: IIT Kharagpur

Rank 6: IIT Roorkee

Rank 7: IIT Guwahati

Rank 8: NIT Trichy

Rank 9:IIT Hyderabad

Rank 10: NIT Karnataka

This is not very different from last year when the top ranking engineering colleges were IITs in Madras, Bombay, and Kharagpur, respectively.

Past Year Ranking: NIRF ranking 2021

Last year, IIT Madras, Chennai, stood at number one position for the second year in a row with a total score of 89.41 followed by IIT Bombay at number two and IIT Kharagpur at number three. Here the top ranking from last year.

Rank 1: IIT-Madras

Rank 2: IIT-Delhi

Rank 3: IIT-Bombay

Rank 4: IIT-Kanpur

Rank 5: IIT Kharagpur

Rank 6: IIT-Roorkee

Rank 7: IIT-Guwahati

Rank 8: IIT-Hyderabad

Rank 9: NIT Tiruchirapalli

Rank 10: NIT Surathkal

Past Year Ranking: NIRF ranking 2020

In NIRF Ranking for 2020, the IITs were dominant, bagging all spots in the top 10 rankings. IIT Madras was ranked number one followed by IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay and number two and three respectively

Rank 1: Indian Institute Of Technology Madras

Rank 2: Indian Institute Of Technology Delhi

Rank 3: Indian Institute Of Technology Bombay

Rank 4: Indian Institute Of Technology Kanpur

Rank 5: Indian Institute Of Technology Kharagpur

Rank 6: Indian Institute Of Technology Roorkee

Rank 7: Indian Institute Of Technology Guwahati

Rank 8: Indian Institute Of Technology Hyderabad

Rank 9: Indian Institute Of Technology Tiruchirappalli

Rank 10: Indian Institute Of Technology Indore

The ranking assesses institutes based on their performance on several parameters that include learning and resources, research and professional practice, outreach and inclusivity, graduation outcome, and perception. The ranking is prepared across 11 categories based on the subject domain and the type of institute- overall, college, university, engineering, medicine, dental, pharmacy, law, etc.

The NIRF rankings were introduced in 2015 with the aim to create a nationalized ranking parameter for higher education institutes in the country.

