NIRF Ranking 2022 LIVE Updates: Will IIT Madras Continue to be Top Institute in India? Which IIM is Best? Indian Ranking to Reveal Today!

NIRF Ranking 2022 LIVE Updates: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be announcing the list of top universities and colleges today under the Indian Ranking – National Institute Ranking Framework more commonly known as NIRF Ranking 2022 at 11 am today. The list will have names of top higher education institutes including overall best, top universities, top colleges, and section-wise lists of the best engineering, Read More
AIIMS continues to be the best-ranked medical college for a couple of years now. AIIMS Delhi is up for a hattrick this year. Here is a look at the top 5 medical colleges based on NIRF 2021 –
Rank 1: All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi
Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh
Rank 3: Christian Medical College, Vellore
Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Science, Bengaluru
Rank 5: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Science, Lucknow
As per the NIRF ranking last year, IIM Ahmedabad was top ranking institute last year in the management category. IITs which are predominantly engineering colleges also have gained spots among B-schools. Check top 5 here –
Rank 1: IIM Ahmedabad
Rank 2: IIM Bangalore
Rank 3: IIM Calcutta
Rank 4: IIM Kozhikode
Rank 5: IIT Delhi
The number of unique applicants to India Rankings has increased from 2,426 in 2016 to 4,030 in 2021 whereas the total number of applications for rankings in various categories has increased from 3,565 in 2016, to 6,272 in 2021. This marks a total increase of 1604 (66% increase) in unique institutions and 2707 (76% increase) in total applicants.”
When it comes to international rankings – THE or QS or any other – IISc leads the pack from India. While the IITs perform the best in Indian rankings, internationally they do not perform as well. IITs cite lack of transparency, use of non-contextual parameters as the key reasons behind this. The first generation and leading IITs had in 2020 boycotted the Times Higher Education (THE) Ranking citing lack of “transparency in their ranking process”.
The perception index, also known as PR, refers to academic peers and employers. “This is to be done through a survey conducted over a large category of employers, professionals from reputed organisations and a large category of academics to ascertain their preference for graduates of different institutions,” reads the official information brochure. A comprehensive list is prepared taking into account various sectors, regions, etc. For universities in the PR parameter, 70 per cent weight is given to peer perception and 30 per cent to accreditation.
India’s favorite IITs have not only maintained the best spot in the overall category but also in engineering and management sub-categories. Former IIT Delhi Director V Ramgopal Rao had earlier stated that institutes like IIT Delhi have their “rightful place” among the global top 50 but the reason it is falling behind is because of a parameter known as the ‘perception’ index. But the Indian Ranking NIRF too will have perception as one of the key parameters this year.
There is an increase in the number of colleges which have applied for the ranking this year. A total of 7254 higher educational institutes from across India have participated in NIRF 2022, a rise from 6272 last year.
IIT Madras had created history by becoming the best-ranking Indian institute for the third time in a row. The institute has been an undefeated champion since 2019. It would be worth seeing if the institute retains its position. Another competitor for the top slot is IISc. The Bangalore-based institute has continued to obtain the second rank for quite some years but was at the top in 2018 and before. In the six years of NIRF, no other institute has got the top spot yet.
On 15th July 2022, Hon'ble Education Minister, Shri @dpradhanbjp will release #IndiaRankings2022 under #NIRF, virtually. The annual exercise outlines a methodology to rank Higher Education Institutions (HEI's) across India in various categories & subject domains.
— Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) July 12, 2022
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to announce the NIRF Ranking 2022 today, July 15. The rankings are being released across 11 categories and subject domains including overall, college, university, engineering, medicine, dental, pharmacy, law, etc.
For the past three years, IIT Madras has been ranked as the top college in overall as well as engineering categories. The second runner for the overall best category is the IISc Bangalore which has been ranking in the second spot for the past three years, however, has been ranked as the top research institute for quite some time now.
To assess colleges and universities, NIRF asses higher educational institutes based n, out of the total 100 per cent, 30 per cent weightage is given to teaching, learning and resources and research and professional practice each. While 20 per cent weightage has been given to graduation outcomes, 10 to outreach and inclusivity and perception each.
NIRF Ranking 2022 LIVE Updates: From the education minister’s address to the announcement of top colleges, comparison, and analysis of best-ranking institutes, and Indian ranking versus the foreign ones, here is all you need to know. If you have any queries or want us to look into any aspect, write to us at Twitter, @News18dotcom.
