NIRF Ranking 2022: Top Law College, Check List of Top 25 Institutes for Legal Education

Once again, National Law School of India University, Bengaluru has grabbed the top spot in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2022 law college index. Although the number of participating institutes have gone up to 7254 from 6272 last year, there has been no change in the top spots.
NIRF Ranking 2022 LIVE Updates
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan unveiled the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking 2022 today, July 15. The ranking listed India’s best educational institutes across ten categories including law across five parameters — teaching-learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.
NIRF 2022: Top Law Institutes
Rank 1 – NLSUI Bangalore
Rank 2- NLU Delhi
Rank 3- Symbiosis Law College, Pune
Rank 4- Nalsar University of Law
Rank 5-The West Bengal National University of Juridicial Sciences
Rank 6-Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur
Rank 7-Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
Rank 8-Gujarat National Law University
Rank 9-Siksha `O` Anusandhan
Rank 10-National Law University, Jodhpur
Rank 11- Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology
Rank 12-Aligarh Muslim University
Rank 13- Lovely Professional University
Rank 14- Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences
Rank 15- National Law Institute University, Bhopal
NIRF 2020: Top Law Institutes
Rank 1: National Law School of India University, Bengaluru
Rank 2: National Law University, New Delhi
Rank 3: NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad
Rank 4: The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata
Step 5: Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur
Step 6: Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar
Step 7: Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
Rank 8: National Law University, Jodhpur
Rank 9: Symbiosis Law School, Pune
Step 10: Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneswar
NIRF 2020: Top Law Institutes
Rank 1: National Law School of India University, Bengaluru, Karnataka
Rank 2: National Law University, New Delhi, Delhi
Rank 3: Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad, Telangana
Rank 4: Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, Kharagpur, West Bengal
Rank 5: National Law University, Jodhpur, Rajasthan
Rank 6: The West Bengal National University of Juridicial Sciences, Kolkata
Rank 7: Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar, Gujarat
Rank 8: Symbiosis Law School, Pune, Maharashtra
Rank 9: Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, Delhi
Rank 10: The Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala, Punjab
Symbiosis law college has replaced the NALSAR University of Law for the 3rd position this year. NIRF ranking is released for 11 categories namely Engineering, Management, Law, Pharmacy, Medical, Dental, Architecture, College, Universities, Research and Overall. Candidates can check the complete list of top colleges on the official website of NIRF.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.