NIRF Ranking 2022: Top Law College, Check List of Top 25 Institutes for Legal Education

Once again, National Law School of India University, Bengaluru has grabbed the top spot in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2022 law college index. Although the number of participating institutes have gone up to 7254 from 6272 last year, there has been no change in the top spots.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan unveiled the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking 2022 today, July 15. The ranking listed India’s best educational institutes across ten categories including law across five parameters — teaching-learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.

NIRF 2022: Top Law Institutes

Rank 1 – NLSUI Bangalore

Rank 2- NLU Delhi

Rank 3- Symbiosis Law College, Pune

Rank 4- Nalsar University of Law

Rank 5-The West Bengal National University of Juridicial Sciences

Rank 6-Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur

Rank 7-Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

Rank 8-Gujarat National Law University

Rank 9-Siksha `O` Anusandhan

Rank 10-National Law University, Jodhpur

Rank 11- Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology

Rank 12-Aligarh Muslim University

Rank 13- Lovely Professional University

Rank 14- Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences

Rank 15- National Law Institute University, Bhopal

Symbiosis law college has replaced the NALSAR University of Law for the 3rd position this year. NIRF ranking is released for 11 categories namely Engineering, Management, Law, Pharmacy, Medical, Dental, Architecture, College, Universities, Research and Overall. Candidates can check the complete list of top colleges on the official website of NIRF.

