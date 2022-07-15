NIRF Ranking: Seven Out 10 Spots Secured by IITs, IIT Madras Best Institute in India Yet Again

IIT Madras is the best educational institute in India for the fourth consecutive time, according to the NIRF Ranking released by Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday. IISc Bangalore remains the second-best college, overall as well as sustained its rank as the best university in the country.

IIT Madras has not only sustained its overall position but has also been ranked as the best college in engineering as well as it has obtained a rank among the best management colleges as well as the best research institute. The IIT has proven its position as not just a tech college but as a multidisciplinary institute.

The annual overall ranking list is prepared based on institutes’ performances in areas such as teaching, learning, resources, research, and professional practice, among others.

NIRF 2022: List Of Top Educational Institutions

Rank 1: IIT Madras

Rank 2: IISc Bangalore

Rank 3: IIT Bangalore

Rank 4: IIT Delhi

Rank 5: IIT Kanpur

Rank 6: IIT Kharagpur

Rank 7: IIT Roorkee

Rank 8: IIT Guwahati

Rank 9: AIIMS New Delhi

Rank 10: JNU

The National Institutional Ranking Framework or NIRF was established in 2015, and the first set of rankings was released in 2016.

