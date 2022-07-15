NIRF Rankings 2022: Jamia Hamdard Tops Ranking for Pharmacy Colleges in India

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings for this year on Friday. Jamia Hamdard has once again, secured the top spot as India’s top Pharmacy College.

Institutes have been ranked across ten different categories and their positions are determined by their performance in some specific areas. Students who wish to enroll in one of India’s top colleges or universities should review the list that the Ministry of Education has put together.

NIRF Ranking 2022

Take a look at the finest pharmacy colleges in India here.

Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad Panjab University, Chandigarh National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysore Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Ahmedabad

NIRF rankings 2021: Top 10 Pharmacy Institutes

With scores of 78.52 and 77.99, respectively, Jamia Hamdard and Panjab University continued to hold the top two positions in 2021. Third on the list was the Birla Institute of Technology & Science.

1. Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi

2. Panjab University, Chandigarh

3. Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani

4. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali

5. Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai

6. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad

7. JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty

8. Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal

9. JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysore

10. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Ahmedabad

NIRF rankings 2020: Top 10 Pharmacy Institutes

Jamia Hamdard, Panjab University, and the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research held the top three spots during this year. The three received scores of about 80.5, 79.8, and 74.73.

1. Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi

2. Panjab University, Chandigarh

3. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali

4. Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai

5. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad

6. Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani

7. Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Udupi

8. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Ahmedabad

9. JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty

10. JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysore

Jamia Hamdard has retained its top spot as a premier college for Pharmacy in India. It has secured the first rank in the years 2021 and 2020. NIRF Rankings 2022 were presented today for 11 categories – Overall, University, College, Management, Law, Architecture, Engineering, Medical, Dental, Pharmacy and Research.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.