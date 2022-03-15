NISER PhD Student Found Dead in Campus

A girl student belonging to the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) was found dead inside the institute campus at Jatni on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on Monday. Police said the body of the student was found near the D-2 block of the girls’ hostel at around 8 and 8:30 am. The deceased has been identified as Pooja Jethwani who hailed from Chhattisgarh.

As per initial reports, Pooja was pursuing her PhD in Physics and she died allegedly after falling from the hostel building inside the NISER campus. Sources said Pooja was under some mental stress and it is suspected that she might have ended her life by jumping off the hostel building.

Though the exact events and circumstances leading to the student’s death is unclear, police has started a probe into the incident. The family members of the deceased have been informed about the incident and a detailed probe will be initiated into the matter, police said.< This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

