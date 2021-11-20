NIT Alumni Create Battery-Operated E-Cycle, Aim to Create Pollution-free Transport

Two students from the FTBI department at the NIT Rourkela have created an e-bicycle which runs on a battery. Two friends, who graduated in 2016, have built e-battery bicycles with the aim of preventing environmental pollution.

This e-battery bike has the ability to roll 40 to 50 km at a time. Even after the battery is over, a driver can run it with a paddle. Anyone between the ages of 7 and 70 years can easily run it. Its capacity can also be increased according to the needs of the customers. The e-battery ranges from Rs 18,000 to Rs 35,000.

Bikram Das and Anurag Mishra, who graduated from NIT in 2016 with a vision of a pollution-free and healthy environment, created the e-battery bicycle through the company Yoshino Energy and exported it to the state and abroad.

