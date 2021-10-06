NIT Andhra Pradesh Admissions Open for MBA, Here's How to Apply

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Andhra Pradesh has invited applications to its Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme for the next academic year 2022-24. The last date for submitting the online applications is October 30 at the official website — nitandhra.ac.in.

The two-year MBA programme offers specialisation in human resource management, marketing management, financial management, production and operations management, and business analytics and decision making. A total of 60 seats are available for the MBA programme.

Those who are interested in applying must have secured 6.5 CGPA (on a 10-point scale) or 60 per cent marks. For candidates belonging to the SC, ST and PwD, they will five per cent relaxation in the qualifying degree. The candidates appearing in the final semester/year examination or waiting for the final result are also eligible to apply for the above course.

The candidates must have cleared CAT/CMAT/MAT/GMAT. Students who have cleared any other national-level admission test related to MBA admission can also apply for admissions, however, preference will be given to CAT/CMAT/MAT/GMAT qualified candidates. The applicants will be shortlisted based on the national level test score, academic credentials, experience, and performance in group discussions and personal interviews.

Prof CSP Rao, Director, NIT Andhra Pradesh said as part of the course students will be engaged with the industrial talks, considering industrial case studies during the semester-based programme of two years.

Meanwhile, the Common Admissions Test (CAT) 2021 registration process has concluded in September and the entrance exam will be held on November 28 this year. The admit cards will be made available to the candidates from October 27. The exam will be conducted by IIM Ahmedabad in the computer-based test (CBT) mode. While the All India Management Association (AIMA) Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2021 will be conducted in three shifts — the offline exam will be held on December 5 while the online exams will be held on November 21 and December 19. The applications for MAT 2021 are still ongoing.

