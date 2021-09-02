NIT Andhra Pradesh Commences Physical Classes for MTech Students

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Andhra Pradesh has welcomed the first-year MTech students to its campus on September 1. However, the students will have to first serve two weeks of mandatory quarantine period following which physical classes will resume. The campus was closed for the students due to the second wave of Covid19.

A total of 46 students have joined MTech at NIT Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2021-22. These students are the second batch of MTech. The first batch is continuing their classes in the online mode.

This year, NIT AP has added two new specializations in MTech courses, namely Bioprocess Engineering and Chemical Engineering. Last year, the MTech programme had six specialisations — Geotechnical Engineering, Computer Science and Data Analytics, Power Electronics and Drive, Advanced Communication System and Signal Processing, Thermal Engineering, Manufacturing Engineering.

Addressing the inaugural session, Prof CSP Rao, Director, NIT Andhra Pradesh, said, “You will be studying different subjects in every semester. You have to explore each subject of your interest to its depth. Teachers and parents can guide you but ultimately it will be you who will be designing your future. I am sure you are in the position to make your future. I only request you not to waste time. The things you will lose today cannot be gained tomorrow because tomorrow, there will be several other things to do.”

The institute had conducted offline classes for the first batch of MTech students during their first year. Some students are already placed with a package of six lakh rupees per annum, Dr T Kurmayya, Dean (Academic Affairs), NIT Andhra Pradesh said.

Speaking about new developments, Dr. Dinesh Sankar Reddy, said, “The Institute has signed 17 Memorandum of Understanding with various prestigious organizations.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here