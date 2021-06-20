NIT Andhra Pradesh MTech 2021 Application Begins, Admission Through GATE Scores

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Andhra Pradesh has invited applications for its MTech courses in various specialisations. The last date to apply and pay the fees is June 28 on the official website of the institute. The admission for the courses will be through the Centralized Counseling for MTech (CCMT-2021), based on the GATE score of years 2019, 2020 and 2021 to be organised by Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT) Jaipur.

The CCMT process provides a system wherein candidates can fill a single online application form, upload the necessary documents from their places and apply to all the programs in which they are eligible to apply.

NIT Andhra Pradesh is offering MTech degree in eight engineering departments with several specialisations including Bioprocess Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Geotechnical Engineering, Computer Science and Data Analytics, Power Electronics and Drives, Advanced Communication Systems and Signal processing, Thermal Engineering and Manufacturing Engineering. Among this specialisations, Bioprocess Engineering and Chemical Engineering were introduced this year.

Apart from applying on the official website of NIT Andhra Pradesh, prospective candidates can also write to admissions@nitandhra.ac.in. The university also provides scholarships on the basis of merit.

Dr. Tapas Paramanik, Associate Dean (Admissions & Scholarships), NIT Andhra Pradesh said in n official press release that the MTech students will also engage in project works. “The Masters students are getting engaged with the mentors, PhD scholars and the undergraduate students to implement innovative project works. The training and placement section is dedicatedly engaged to help the students for securing job in reputed companies with good package. We are expecting that, like the BTech students, record number of interested students will also succeed to secure job through campus interviews,” he added.

