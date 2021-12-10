NIT Andhra Pradesh to Establish Research Hub in Renewable Energy

The National Institute of Technology Andhra Pradesh is all set to establish a Common Research and Technology Development Hub (CRTDH) in the renewable energy sector. The hub, claims the NIT, will offer assistance in solving the technological problems of micro and small enterprises by increasing their efficiency. It will also help the MSMEs to conduct research and development activities, including the testing of innovative products and new technologies.

The Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India. The DSIR will offer financial support of Rs 5 crore with NIT Andhra Pradesh contributing Rs 2.15 crore, including land and building for the research centre. The project will be led by the Department of Electrical Engineering, NIT Andhra Pradesh in collaboration with other departments of the institute.

Read|Academic Institutions Are Engines of Innovations: DRDO Chairman

Highlighting the key aspects of this upcoming research centre, Prof P Rao, director, NIT Andhra Pradesh, said, “This centre will bridge the gap between academia and industries and will strengthen the relationship for mutual benefits. I congratulate the Department of Electrical Engineering of NIT Andhra Pradesh for creating such a Research and Development Centre and shows gratitude to DSIR for the sanction of the project.”

Describing the action plan of the centre, Dr P Sankar, assistant professor, department of electrical engineering, NIT Andhra Pradesh, and project manager, of CRTDH said, “This research and development hub empower students and faculty to work with local industries and organisations to apply technical knowledge to provide solutions for various community challenges related to the renewable sector. It facilitates micro and small enterprises to participate in building alternative systems for sources of energy and encourages Indigenous design, development and manufacturing capability of cost-effective processing equipment and energy-efficient technologies to reduce energy consumption”.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.