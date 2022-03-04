NIT Andhra Pradesh to Offer Course in Computer-aided Engineering

NIT Andhra Pradesh along with BETA CAE Systems to provide students with industry-level information and prepare them to enter the engineering simulation employment market by training students of the institute on ANSA pre-processor and META post-processor. The Computer-aided Engineering course will start in the third year of the studies and end in the final year of the bachelor of engineering studies.

The 180 hours of syllabi course will be designed to help bridge the gap between academic education and industry’s skills and knowledge demand. It will comprise of pre-and post-processor software training.

“The institute and the company may explore opportunities to conduct academic conferences, seminars and workshops in order to complement and enhance the skill set of the Institute’s students in the field of Computer Aided Engineering (CAE)," Stavros Kleidarias, CEO, BETA CAE Systems India Pvt Ltd said.

The partnership will provide NIT Andhra Pradesh students with practical experience and exposure to the latest innovations and software tools in the field of engineering simulation in applications relevant to their studies required for the job market skills set, says the institute.

Highlighting the benefits of the agreement, Prof CSP Rao, Director, NIT Andhra Pradesh said, “The Institute has invited and requested the BETA CEA Systems to support its efforts in the holistic training of our students and faculties by sharing the industry’s experience in its field of research. The Company and the Institute may further identify and formulate appropriate programs to train the students of the Institute to acquire practical skills to complement their academic foundations with the purpose of improving their employment potential.”

“The Institute may enlist the help of the Company to formulate projects for the students to undertake as part of their academic programs and curriculums. Both parties will endeavour to identify areas for research and development on which the personnel of the Company and the academic resources of the Institute including its students and faculty can jointly identify research problems and work towards solutions for the same,” Rao added.

