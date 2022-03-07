NIT Andhra Pradesh Trains Students in Drone Technology

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Andhra Pradesh has organised a two-day skill development workshop on drone technology. The workshops were titled — ‘Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)’. It was held on March 5 and 6 in collaboration with TiTHAN (Technology Innovation Hub on Autonomous Navigation), IIT Hyderabad, and OptimusLogic.

Through the two-day training, the institute created awareness on current and emerging drone technology for various applications, enhance the skillset and identify opportunities with drone technology, designed, integrate, calibrate, and testing of drone prototype models, troubleshooting in drone technology, drone architecture model through 3D printing, prototype demonstration and provided hands-on experience.

NIT AP “is working to nurture globally-competent core engineers through quality education, research, and innovation and develop cutting edge technologies in the areas of drone technology," the institute said.

Addressing the inaugural event, Prof CSP Rao, Director, NIT Andhra Pradesh, said, “Drone Technology is growing at a faster rate because of developments in edge computing recently and has potential applications in commercial, industrial, military, defence, agriculture, etc. Many institutes and start-ups are working towards future research and development, prototyping and design testing, therefore, it becomes essential for scholars to know the basics of drone design looking to pursue careers in this emerging sector." Rao also addressed the importance of hands-on skill development programmes in prototype development and fabrication.

Describing the objectives of the workshop, Dr GVV Sharma, IIT Hyderabad, said, “This workshop is intended to enhance the students’ skill set in new and emerging technologies and also to create an awareness on ‘Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)’ applications and opportunities in future. The interdisciplinary learning approach is becoming essential to design on innovative products and the students should strengthen their skills in respective core engineering and develop real-time solutions for global problems with industry collaboration."

