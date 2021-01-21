NIT Jalandhar Recruitment 2021: Apply to Fill 29 Faculty Posts at nitj.ac.in

The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Jalandhar has announced recruitment for the year 2021. Dr B R Ambedkar NIT Jalandhar Recruitment 2021 have been posted for faculty (Assistant Professor (Grade I), Assistant Professor Grade II) vacancy at 29 posts in multiple departments. Interested candidates can apply till January 31, 2021 on their official website at NIT Jalandhar. The application process will be online and is fairly easy to navigate. The NIT Jalandhar faculty recruitment notice 2021 was posted on their official website, which stated that applicants need to submit a hard copy of their application after filling up the online registration.

NIT Jalandhar Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Declaration of job posting - January 1, 2021Closing date for the online submission of application form - January 31, 2021

Candidates can apply for NIT Jalandhar Recruitment 2021 using the direct link here.

NIT Jalandhar Recruitment 2021:Vacancies

There are a total of 29 open job posts. These are:

Chemical Engineering- 03

Civil Engineering- 01

Computer Science and Engg.- 03

Information Technology- 02

Electronics Engg.- 02

Instrumentation & Control Engg.- 03

Electrical Engg.- 01

Mechanical Engg.- 03

Textile Technology- 04

Industrial & Production Engg- 03

Chemistry- 01

Hum and Mngt- 03

For All Engineering courses:A 4 years BSc. (Engineering)/BE./BTech. in any relevant branch of Engineering with PhD in appropriate area. Integrated Post Graduate with M.E./M Tech with a PhD in the appropriate branch is also applicable.For Mathematics courses: PhD along with a 3/4 year B.Sc in Mathematics. Alternately, Integrated MSc with PhD in appropriate branch will be required.For Humanities and Management: PhD in Humanities with prior BSc./B.A./BBA/BCom and Post Graduate with M.A./MBA. Equivalent PGDM (02 years) is also acceptable. Additionally, MANAGEMENT doctorate with PhD. with BSc./BA./BBA/BCom and MBA or an equivalent PGDM (02 years) is valid.

NIT Jalandhar Recruitment 2021:Vacancy break-up

Out of the 29 posts available, 4 seats are reserved for candidates from SC and 2 for ST candidates. 7 seats will be saved for OBC candidates and 2 from EWS.

NIT Jalandhar Recruitment 2021:Age Limit

According to the official notification, fresh appointments for those above the age of 60 is “discouraged” but not prohibited. Candidates over the age of 60 can still apply granted they have an on-going and approved research project.