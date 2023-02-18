Dr B.R. Ambedkar National Institute of Technology Jalandhar has issued a new job advertisement for 105 non-teaching positions such as technical assistant, SAS assistant, junior engineer, stenographer, technician, junior assistant, senior assistant, technician, office attendant, and so on. Interested and eligible candidates can apply until March 1.

Before applying, candidates must read the entire notice to comprehend the details of the recruitment. For each position, a separate online application form must be submitted. To prevent a rush on the closing date, applicants are recommended to submit their applications well in advance of the deadline for online application forms. The institute will not consider any request regarding the failure to submit the online application form, it said.

NIT Jalandhar Recruitment 2023: Vacancy details

The NIT Jalandhar has posted the following post-by-post breakdown of available positions for candidates to apply for:

Technical Assistant - 23

Sas Assistant - 01

Junior Engineer - 03

Senior Stenographer - 02

Stenographer - 02

Senior Assistant - 06

Senior Technician - 13

Technician - 26

Junior Assistant - 13

Office Attendant - 16

NIT Jalandhar Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: The candidates must meet the necessary qualifying requirements needed for this position. According to the qualifying requirements, candidates must possess an ITI, diploma, BE, BTech, or graduate degree in the relevant subject from a recognized university or institution.

Age limit: The minimum age limit for candidates applying for the NIT Jalandhar non-faculty recruitment is 18 years, while the maximum age restriction is 30 years. According to government regulations, the upper age restriction for the SC, ST, OBC, NCL, PwD, and ex-servicemen categories has been dropped.

NIT Jalandhar Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to nitj.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the recruitment link

Step 3: Register yourself

Step 4: Fill in the form

Step 5: Pay the fees

Step 6: Save the acknowledgment form for further use

NIT Jalandhar Recruitment 2023: Application fees

To complete the application procedure, applicants must pay a non-refundable application fee via online means according to their category. Candidates from the General, Other Backward Class (OBC), and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) must pay a Rs 1,000 application fee, while SC, ST, candidates with disabilities, and women candidates must pay an application fee of Rs 500.

NIT Jalandhar Recruitment 2023: Selection process

Before being shortlisted for the NIT Jalandhar non-faculty post vacancy, candidates must complete three stages of selection. These three phases will consist of a written test, a skill test/interview, and a final round of document verification.

NIT Jalandhar Recruitment 2023: Salary

Those selected will get paid between Rs 18000 to Rs 112400, depending on the post they have got.

