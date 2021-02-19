NIT Recruitment 2021: National Institute of Technology Jamshedpur Releases Application Forms to Fill 73 Vacancies

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jamshedpur has released the application forms for the posts of Superintendent Engineer, Deputy Librarian, Medical Officer, Principal Scientific/Technical Officer, Superintendent, Junior Assistant, Technical Assistant/Junior Engineer/SAS Assistant, Technician and Senior Technician. NIT 2021 Recruitment application forms have been released to fill up 73 vacancies. The candidates who are interested in applying for NIT 2021 Recruitment at any of the posts must do so latest by March 19. NIT 2021 Recruitment Application forms and other details regarding the posts have been mentioned on the institute’s official website, http://www.nitjsr.ac.in.

To apply for any of the NIT 2021 Recruitment posts mentioned above, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open any internet browser and go to the official website http://www.nitjsr.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the recruitment tab

Step 3: You will be taken to a new window, where you can see a hyperlink of the application form according to the post. Click on it

Step 4: Download and take a print of it

Step 5: Fill the form with all details

Step 6: Upload the form and send a hard copy of it to NIT Jamshedpur

Apart from submitting the NIT 2021 Recruitment form online, the candidates will have to send the hard copy of the NIT 2021 Recruitment application form to the institute latest by March 26. Along with this, the candidates will also need to send self attested copies of the documents required.

NIT 2021 Recruitment eligibility criteria for the posts available:

Superintending engineer: BE or BTech in civil engineering with 20 years experience

Principal scientific or technical officer: BE, BTech or MSc degree along with 15 years of relavent experience

Deputy librarian: Masters’ in library science, information science or documentation

Medical officer: MBBS degree

Superintendent: Bachelors or Master in any subject with 50% marks

Technical assistant: Bachelors, Diploma or Masters degree in any subject associated with civil, mechanical, production, physics, metallurgy, electrical, electronics, computer science and engineering, computer applications, chemistry, or mathematics

Senior technician and Technician: Diploma in engineering in computer applications, mechanical, civil, metallurgy, electrical, physics, chemistry, electronics, computer science and engineering, production, physics, chemistry, or mathematics

Junior Assistant: Senior secondary qualification from any recognized board