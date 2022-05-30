NIT Warangal Graduate Mantri Mourya Gets AIR 28 in UPSC Civil Services After 4 Failed Attempts, Says Persistence is Key

Patience and persistence are the key to cracking the UPSC civil services exam, according to Mantri Mourya Bhardwaj whose childhood dream has come true after four failed attempt. Mourya, a 28-year-old engineering graduate from NIT Vishakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh has obtained an All India Rank (AIR) 28 in UPSC Civil Services 2021 final result which was declared on Monday.

Mourya who has been dreaming to become an IAS officer and take on the “big responsibility” ever since his childhood, says while he is happy that he made his family proud, he now wants to make the entire country proud by working in the health and education sector.

Read | Chhattisgarh’s Shradha Shukla Gets AIR 45 in UPSC Civil Services

He says his family is elated after getting to know his result. His father is a government school teacher, his mother government medical department and his brother is a surgeon at AIMS. “My parents have always emphasized on having a good education for both their children,” he said.

This was Mourya ‘s fifth attempt at the civil service exam. “I was able to reach the interviewed round couple of times, yet I missed the final selection, but even after some set back reaching here and making my family feel proud is a joy and a dream come true. I was expecting a better rank this time, but this is also not bad,” he added.

Educational background

Morya who did electrical and communication engineering from NIT Warangal, in 2014, after graduation started working in an MNC in Hyderabad. “Even though I got a job as an electrical engineer, I did not feel fulfilled. Since a child I desired to become an IAS officer so I decided to pursue my dream. I left my job and started preparing for the exam. But, I could not clear the exam in the initial attempts. I decided to rejoin my job while attempting for the exams.”

For his exam preparation, Mourya joined Civils Daily, an online learning platform to continue his preparations along with job. He claims that he also took help for other platforms including the Youtube and Telegrame’s new letter pages to prepare for the exams.

‘Confidence is the key’

Talking about his interview, he said, “The interview was not as intimidating for me. As I had have given earlier attempts. Also, due to my working back down, communication was not my challenge.”

This examination has very limited seats and a lot of factors play a role in getting the selection, so if the failure comes your way don’t take it hard on yourself. And if you are determined and hardworking the success will come your way

While giving suggestions for UPSC aspirants he said, “If they have to take anything away from my experience, then the one thing is don’t give up. This examination has very limited seats and a lot of factors play a role in getting the selection, so if the failure comes your way don’t take it hard on yourself. And if you are determined and hardworking the success will come your way.”

He also advised the aspirants to always keep a backup for them. “This will give them peace of mind. This will help them prepare more confidently.”

When asked to give last-minute exam tips for students, he said, “Go confidently to the examination hall. Don’t panic. Confidence is the biggest differentiator in prelims exams.”

Dream with big impact

Talking about his aims as an IAS officer journey, “I am looking forward to it. I have born and brought up mostly in rural setups of the country and I know the hardships of the people in these places. So I want to work for the upliftment of these areas. So that people in these areas get better opportunities for their development.”

He says that the aftermath of Covid has seen major devastation in education and the health sector was burdened. He added, “My parents are also into the health and education sector due to which I have a larger view of these sectors, so these are my priority sectors where I want to work.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.