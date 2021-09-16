NIT Warangal Invites Applications For 129 Vacant Posts; Know Details

The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal in Telangana has announced direct recruitment for various posts on both regular and contractual basis. The recruitment will be done for the posts of Senior Medical Officer, Assistant Registrar, Assistant Engineer, Superintendent, Technical Assistant, Junior Engineer, SAS Assistant, Library and Information Assistant, Senior Technician, Technician and Junior Assistant.

There are a total 129 vacancies. The candidates fulfilling the required eligibility criteria can apply by visiting the official website of NIT Warangal (www.nitw.ac.in). The last date for submitting online applications is till September 23.

The candidates with BTech, MSc and Bachelor’s Degree can apply for various posts as per their qualifications. There are also a few vacant posts for those who have cleared their Class 12 examinations.

Details of vacancy

Senior Medical Officer- 01

Assistant Registrar- 06

Assistant Engineer- 02

Superintendent- 08

Technical Assistant- 27

Junior Engineer- 08

SAS Assistant- 03

Library & Information Assistant- 03

Senior Technician - 19

Technician- 34

Junior Assistant - 19

Educational Qualifications

Senior Medical Officer- MBBS or Post Graduation Degree. Preference will be given to the candidates of MD General Medicine. The MBBS students need to have experience of 10 years whereas for the candidate with PG degree five years’ experience is required.

Assistant Registrar- Post Graduation degree in any discipline with minimum 55 percent marks.

Assistant Engineer- BE or B.Tech degree in Civil or Electrical Engineering and Five years’ experience as Junior Engineer.

Superintendent - Master’s degree in any discipline with at least 50 percent marks. Computer knowledge is mandatory.

Technical Assistant- B. Tech degree or MCA in Computer Science and Engineering

Junior Engineer- B.Tech degree in Civil or Electrical Engineering

SAS Assistant - First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Physical Education

Library and Information Assistant - First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Science, Arts or Commerce or Bachelor in Library Science

Senior Technician – B.Tech in Civil, Electrical or Computer Science

Technician- Diploma in Civil, Electrical or Computer Science Engineering

Junior Assistant – 12th pass with typing skills

Monthly Salary:

Senior Medical Officer- Rs 78800/-

Assistant Registrar- Rs 56100/-

Assistant Engineer- Rs 44900/-

Superintendent- Rs 35400/-

Technical Assistant- Rs 35400/-

Junior Engineer- Rs 35400/-

SAS Assistant- Rs 35400/-

Library and Information Assistant – Rs 35400/-

Senior Technician- Rs 25500/-

Technician- Rs 21700/-

Junior Assistant- Rs 21700/-

