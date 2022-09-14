NITI Aayog is Hiring 'Young Professionals', Consultants, Salary Up to Rs 1.45 Lakh

Niti Aayog is hiring candidates for the posts of young professional and consultant. Interested and eligible candidates can apply via the official website at niti.gov.in. The last day for application submission is October 12. A total of 28 posts will be filled in this recruitment drive, out of which 22 posts are for young professionals, and 6 are for consultant grade I. It is to be noted the recruitment will be based on a contract of two years only.

“The engagement would be purely on contractual basis for a fixed period of two years which may be extended by one year at a time up to a maximum tenure of five years i.e., 2+1+1+1 years from the date the candidate joins the assignment. However, being a contractual arrangement, the engagement could be terminated at any time by the competent authority without assigning any reasons,” reads the official notice.

Niti Aayog Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Consultant grade I: Candidates should possess a postgraduate degree or equivalent in science, economics, statistics, operation research, public policy, development studies, business administration, management, or BE, BTech or MBBS or LLB or CA or ICWA or any professional degree after study of 4 years or more acquired after class 12. A total of 3-8 years of relevant work experience is required. The upper age limit for this post is 45 years.

Young professional: Applicants must have a postgraduate degree or equivalent in science, economics, statistics, operation research, public policy, development studies, business administration, management, or BE, BTech or MBBS or LLB or CA or ICWA or any professional degree earned after study of 4 years or more acquired after class 12. Candidates must also have one year of experience. The upper age limit for this post is 32 years.

Niti Aayog Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Step 1. Visit the online portal, niti.gov.in.

Step 2. Navigate to the tab ‘work@niti’ available on the homepage.

Step 3. Below the ‘What’s new at NITI’ headline, click on the link to ‘Advertisement for the position of YP and Consultant Grade-I in DMEO to be engaged on a contract basis.’

Step 4. Next, click on apply online and register yourself.

Step 5. Following that, log in and fill out all the asked information.

Step 6. Download and make a copy of the application form for further use.

Niti Aayog Recruitment 2022: Salary

Those selected for the post of consultant grade I will be getting a monthly salary between Rs. 80,000 and Rs. 1.45 lakh, whereas candidates shortlisted for young professional posts will be paid Rs. 70,000 per month.

