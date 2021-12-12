NITI Aayog Launches Symposium to Resolve Education Sector Issues, Research Papers Invited

NITI has launched ‘Convoke’ — a national research symposium that aims at addressing challenges in imparting education and strengthening its quality with a special focus on all teachers, educationists, heads of schools across the country. Through this platform, teachers principals of government schools from the Bharti Foundation network will be encouraged to use research-based solutions through scientific approach, and showcase their efforts taken at the grass-roots level in improving learning outcomes, the official notice says.

Teachers can share their micro research papers on the platform which will be analyzed by a panel of educationists. The shortlisted research papers will be presented during the ‘National Research Symposium’ scheduled in January next year. The applications for CONVOKE are currently open at the official website at bhartifoundation.org. The registrations will continue till the end of January.

“The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 also recognises and identifies teachers and faculty as the heart of the learning process. It recommends that teachers will be recognised for novel approaches to teaching that improve learning outcomes in their classrooms. NEP recommends developing platforms so that teachers may share ideas and best practices for wider dissemination and replication," reads the official notice.

Speaking during the event Dr Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog said, “There is a need to focus on quality as we have achieved near-universal access in elementary education. It becomes an immediate and foremost important task given the learning regression that has happened due to the Covid 19 school closures. I hope that CONVOKE will become a platform that will be pan-India and it will become a movement towards improving learning outcomes through joyful teaching and learning."

“I appeal to all the education stakeholders to make quality education a mission to meet the aspirations of our youth. We must also focus on pre-school education as a significant number of children are not attending pre-school and therefore lagging behind in learning outcomes when they enter schools,” Dr Kumar added.

During the event, Shri Amitabh Kant, Chief Executive Officer, NITI Aayog emphasized that “The findings from the ground by the teachers on ‘what works’ will help policymakers to design policies that are responsive to the needs of the grassroots. It will also inform the academia of the challenges associated with improving learning outcomes and potential research areas where the teachers at grassroots could even be co-investigators.”

