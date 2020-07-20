Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

NITI Aayog Recruitment 2020: NITI Aayog Announces Vacancies for Chief Economist, Senior Lead Adviser & Lead Adviser Posts

NITI Aayog Recruitment 2020: All candidates who are willing to apply for the mentioned posts can apply at workforindia.niti.gov.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 20, 2020, 2:42 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NITI Aayog, IRF to Work For Intelligent Transport System in India (File photo of Niti Aayog building)
File photo of NITI Aayog building.

NITI Aayog Recruitment 2020 | The National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog has released vacancies for the post of chief economist, senior lead adviser and lead adviser. All candidates who are willing to apply for the above-mentioned posts can apply at workforindia.niti.gov.in. Candidates are advised to read all the details carefully before applying for the posts. For the post of senior lead/ lead adviser, a total of four vacancies have been released. There is only one vacancy for the post of chief economist.

NITI Aayog Recruitment 2020: Important Dates-

For the post of chief economist, the last date is August 10. The window will be open till 5pm.

The last date to apply for senior lead adviser and lead adviser vacancies is August 25 till 5pm.

NITI Aayog Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale:

Chief Economist Level-15: (Rs 1,82,200-2,24,100) Rs. 3,30,000/-

Senior Lead (Senior Adviser)-Level-15: Rs 1,82,200-2,24,100 - Rs. 330000/-

Lead (Adviser)-Level-14: Rs 1,44,200-2,18,200 - Rs. 265000/-

Candidates can read the official job notice here.

All candidates must note that the application form will be accepted in online mode only.

NITI Aayog Recruitment 2020: How to apply:

  • Step 1: Visit the official website

  • Step 2: Click on career and recruitment section

  • Step 3: Click on job notification

  • Step 4: Select the post for which you want to apply

  • Step 5: Enter all the details and update self attested documents

  • Step 6: Download the form and keep a copy for yourself

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading