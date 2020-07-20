NITI Aayog Recruitment 2020: NITI Aayog Announces Vacancies for Chief Economist, Senior Lead Adviser & Lead Adviser Posts

NITI Aayog Recruitment 2020 | The National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog has released vacancies for the post of chief economist, senior lead adviser and lead adviser. All candidates who are willing to apply for the above-mentioned posts can apply at workforindia.niti.gov.in. Candidates are advised to read all the details carefully before applying for the posts. For the post of senior lead/ lead adviser, a total of four vacancies have been released. There is only one vacancy for the post of chief economist.

NITI Aayog Recruitment 2020: Important Dates-

For the post of chief economist, the last date is August 10. The window will be open till 5pm.

The last date to apply for senior lead adviser and lead adviser vacancies is August 25 till 5pm.

NITI Aayog Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale:

Chief Economist Level-15: (Rs 1,82,200-2,24,100) Rs. 3,30,000/-

Senior Lead (Senior Adviser)-Level-15: Rs 1,82,200-2,24,100 - Rs. 330000/-

Lead (Adviser)-Level-14: Rs 1,44,200-2,18,200 - Rs. 265000/-

Candidates can read the official job notice here.

All candidates must note that the application form will be accepted in online mode only.

NITI Aayog Recruitment 2020: How to apply: