The department of management studies (MBA) at NITTE Meenakshi Institute of Technology (NMIT) is organizing “MASTER MIND’s - 2" in association with the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) and the National Institute of Personnel Management Karnataka Chapter (NIPM).

This is an inter-industry management quiz exclusively targeting corporate professionals to participate. This is one of the flagship events that will be hosted by the MBA Department of NMIT tomorrow, February 3, at FKCCI Bengaluru, from 10 am onwards.

Interested candidates can check details at nmit.ac.in. Winners of “MASTER MIND’s - 2" will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 50,000 with a grand trophy, the runner-up will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 25,000 with a grand trophy, 3rd place will be awarded Rs 10,000 with a grand trophy, 4th Place will be awarded Rs 5,000 with a grand trophy respectively.

This flagship event has several objectives, including enhancing the institute and department’s relationship with the industry, increasing brand awareness among stakeholders, and building better relationships with FKCCI, NIPM, and participating organizations. This event is being organized with the support of FKCCI and NIPM, this quiz competition is set to be a great platform for participants to showcase their management skills, expand their knowledge, and network with industry leaders. “MASTER MIND’s - 2" will be hosted by Quiz Master Sridhar HR from Th.ink Quizzing.

