NITTT 2023 Admit Card Out at nittt.nta.ac.in, Check Steps to Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training (NITTT) Examination February 2023. Candidates who are going to appear for the NITTT exam may download their admit cards from the official website at nittt.nta.ac.in. To access the NITTT 2023 hall ticket, candidates will have to enter their application number, date of birth (DoB), and security pin on the portal.

“Specific details on how to attend the webinar and appear in the mock test will be provided to the candidates through the Admit Cards and through emails sent to their registered email addresses,” reads the official notice.

As per the schedule, NTA will conduct the National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training 2023 exam on February 4, 5, 11, and 12. The exam will be held in two shifts on all the specified days. Shift 1 will begin from 10 am to 1 pm and shift 2 will commence from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

NITTT admit card 2023: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of NTA NITTT

Step 2: On the main page, look for and click on the admit card link

Step 3: As the new page opens, key in your application number, date of birth, and security pin. Then click on submit.

Step 4: The NITTT 2023 admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check, save and download the NTA NITTT 2023 hall ticket

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the hall ticket for future reference.

Candidates appearing for the exam must note that the test will consist of objective-type questions that comprise 100 multiple-choice questions. The agency will conduct the webinar on January 28 from 3 pm to 4:30 pm and the mock test will be held on January 30 from 10 am to 6 pm.

NITTT is a scheme initiated by AICTE and MoE to provide training for teachers working in AICTE-approved technical institutions. An inductee teacher has to undergo online training of eight modules in the first phase of training. The stage–1 training is being conducted in MOOCs mode for eight modules on the online SWAYAM platform through the NITTT portal followed by a mentor-based training and one-month industrial training, reads the official website.

