NLAT Answer Key 2020 Released; Check Details at nls.ac.in

The National Law School of India University (NLSIU) Bangalore on Wednesday, September 16, released the final answer key for the National Law Aptitude Test (NLAT) 2020. Those who appeared for NLAT 2020 entrance examination can now access the answer key on the university’s official website at nls.ac.in.

In order to access the NLAT 2020 Answer Key, follow these steps -

Step 1: Go to the official website at nls.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link that reads ‘admissions’

Step 3: Scroll down to the notification section of the page

Step 4: There will be an option that reads ‘Final Answer Keys for NLAT UG and PG exams’. Click on it

Step 5: You will be taken to a new page comprising the answer key

Step 6: Download or take a print of the same

Step 7: Tally your answers with those mentioned in the key to get an estimate of your score

The NLAT 2020 online examination was conducted on September 12. The NLSIU had conducted a separate entrance examination NLAT-2020. This was done after the CLAT-2020 was further postponed to September 28. The delay in the CLAT exam occurred due to the coronavirus pandemic and various lockdown restrictions.

Earlier, the university had issued a notification on its official website informing aspirants that they will not be accepting Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 scores for admissions this year. NLSIU in its notification clearly mentioned that those willing to take admission to Undergraduate BA LL.B (Hons) programme offered by the NLSIU have to appear in the newly established NLAT UG 2020 Entrance Examination.

Further, a former vice chancellor of National Law School of India University, Bangalore, and a parent of an aspirant moved the Supreme Court challenging the decision. The petitioners have also called this act as “a manifestly arbitrary and illegal decision".