NLC Recruitment 2020: Application Window to Open on September 11 at nlcindia.com

The Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) has invited applications for the post of Apprentice. The notification regarding NLC Recruitment 2020 was released by the board on its official website at nlcindia.com. A total of 675 vacancies has been released by the Corporation. Candidates who are willing to apply for the above-mentioned position are required to read the official notification carefully before registering themselves. The application window will open on September 11. The last date of filling up the application form is September 20.

NLC Recruitment 2020: Important Dates

The official notification was released on September 2.

The application process will start from September 11.

The application window will close on September 20.

The last date for application form (hard copy) is September 25.

NLC Recruitment 2020: Age Limit

The minimum age requirement for the post is 14 years.

NLC Recruitment 2020: Vacancy Details

The NLC has released 675 posts. The selection process will be based on the merit list.

Candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully before filling the application form. Candidates who are not eligible for the post will not be allowed to apply for the vacancy. Aspirants should use active email id and phone number while registering themselves as the Corporation will consider it a the mode of communication. All information related to the recruitment will be sent on the registered email address and phone number.

NLC Recruitment 2020: Steps to apply -