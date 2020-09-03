Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

NLC Recruitment 2020: Application Window to Open on September 11 at nlcindia.com

The notification regarding NLC Recruitment 2020 was released by the board on its official website at nlcindia.com.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 3, 2020, 5:33 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NLC Recruitment 2020
Representative Image

The Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) has invited applications for the post of Apprentice. The notification regarding NLC Recruitment 2020 was released by the board on its official website at nlcindia.com. A total of 675 vacancies has been released by the Corporation. Candidates who are willing to apply for the above-mentioned position are required to read the official notification carefully before registering themselves. The application window will open on September 11. The last date of filling up the application form is September 20.

NLC Recruitment 2020: Important Dates

The official notification was released on September 2.

The application process will start from September 11.

The application window will close on September 20.

The last date for application form (hard copy) is September 25.

NLC Recruitment 2020: Age Limit

The minimum age requirement for the post is 14 years.

NLC Recruitment 2020: Vacancy Details

The NLC has released 675 posts. The selection process will be based on the merit list.

Candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully before filling the application form. Candidates who are not eligible for the post will not be allowed to apply for the vacancy. Aspirants should use active email id and phone number while registering themselves as the Corporation will consider it a the mode of communication. All information related to the recruitment will be sent on the registered email address and phone number.

NLC Recruitment 2020: Steps to apply -

  • Step 1: Open your preferred search engine and enter the name of the official website

  • Step 2: Now, click on the recruitment link

  • Step 3: Sign up as a new user

  • Step 4: Enter basic details like name, father’s name, date of birth, qualification

  • Step 5: Upload scanned copies of the documents

  • Step 6: Make fee payment

  • Step 7: Cross-check all the details and click on submit

      • Now, once the form has been submitted, kindly note down the username and password and download the form on your device. Later, take a printout of the NLC Recruitment 2020 application form and send the hard copy along with necessary documents.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading