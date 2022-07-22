NLU Delhi Faces Hostel Room Shortage, Asks Male Students to Seek Alternative Accommodations

The National Law University (NLU), Delhi has notified it is facing shortage of rooms in the boys hostel on the campus, and will not be able to provide accommodation to all male students. NLU Delhi has already shared a list of male students who have been assigned rooms in the university’s hostel. Students who have not been given space on campus are advised to seek alternative accommodation nearby.

Varsity in the notification stated that male students have received preferential accommodation in accordance with the university’s reservation policy and distance from Delhi. Furthermore, the university decided to provide space on campus to all students with disabilities.

Meanwhile, all female students have been allotted rooms in the girl’s hostel. NLUD declared the AILET result 2022 on July 1. The university has activated the AILET 2022 accounts of all the students who have been accommodated in the hostel. These students are required to pay their hostel fees prior to July 23.

The hostel fees include Rs 5,000 for the hostel deposit, in addition to Rs 5,000 for the dining facility. Rs 18,000 per annum to be paid for the room rent and Rs 20,000 for the hostel facilities. Apart from this, an advance amount of Rs 21,000 has to be paid for mess services for semester one.

As per the hostel’s leave policy, students are permitted to leave the campus only on weekends and holidays. Students must only apply for a leave of absence to the warden during the times specified. They are also recommended to obtain permission for a Sunday night out a day before. Students are generally not permitted to take time off during a working day. Though in exceptional cases, parents need to submit a written request to the Vice-Chancellor/Registrar, thereafter wardens will grant leave to them.

