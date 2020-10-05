NLU Delhi Releases AILET 2020 Result at nludelhi.ac.in; Check Details Here

The National Law University (NLU) in Delhi has released the results for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2020 on the official website at nludelhi.ac.in. All the candidates who have appeared in the AILET 2020 can check their results by using their roll number or registration number on the website.

AILET 2020 result is prepared after considering all the objections and challenges made in AILET Provisional answer key 2020. AILET 2020 provisional answer key was released on September 29 and the objection window was opened till September 30 for raising any queries.

NLU Delhi AILET 2020 result: How to check -

Step 1: Visit the official website at nludelhi.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result tab

Step 3: Enter registration number and roll number

Step 4: AILET 2020 Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the AILET 2020 result and keep it safe

Candidates who have successfully qualified the AILET 2020 will be called for further admission process for BA-LLB (Hons), LLM and PhD courses at all the three centres of NLU, Delhi. A total of 73 seats are available for BA LLB programme, out of which 52 seats will be offered to the general category, while 11 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes category, 5 seats for Scheduled Tribes category, 2 for PWD and 3 for Kashmiri migrants. The university will also offer admission to 10 additional seats for foreign nationals. For the LLM course, NLU Delhi will offer admission to 20 seats.

NTA has conducted the computer-based entrance test on September 26, on the behalf of NLU Delhi. The varsity will conduct the AILET 2020 counselling process for LLB Hons from October 7 and for LLM from October 9. The details will be available at the official website. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the website for further updates.