NLU Extends Application Deadline for AILET 2021, Here's All You Need to Know

The National Law University (NLU) Delhi has extended the last date to apply for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) till June 25 due to the surge in Covid-19 cases. The entrance exam to the various law programmes at NLU Delhi was earlier scheduled to be held on June 20 but has now been postponed. New dates will be announced soon. Interested candidates can apply for the courses at the official website of NLU.

An official notification by the University read, “The National Law University Delhi has extended the last date for submission of online application forms for AILET-2021 to June 25, 2021. This decision was taken due to the current Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country. AILET- 2021 scheduled to be held on June 20, 2021 stands postponed. The revised date will be notified in the due course.

We request all the candidates desirous of appearing in AILET-2021 to visit

regularly the website of National Law University Delhi for further

announcements."

NLU Delhi AILET 2021: Eligibility

B.A.LL.B.(Hons.): To apply for this five-Year programme, candidates must have passed class 12 exams with 45 per cent marks (40 per cent in case of

SC/ST/Persons with Disability). A total of 110 seats are available for this course.

LL.M. Programme: Candidates must have passed LL.B. or an equivalent law degree with 50 per cent marks (45 per cent in case of SC/ST/ Persons with Disabilities). A total of 80 seats are available for this one year course.

PhD Programme: A law degree in LL.M. or anything equivalent with 55 per cent marks (50 per cent in case of SC/ST/ Persons with Disabilities) is required to apply for this programme. Only 15 seats are available for this course.

The exam will be conducted in Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Silchar, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam, as per the notice.

