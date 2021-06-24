NLSUI to Have Reservation for Karnataka Students

The National Law School of India University (NLSUI), Bengaluru is set to introduce a 25 per cent reservation for Karnataka students starting from the academic year 2021-22. A total of 30 seats will be reserved in the BA LLB (Hons) programme, and 13 seats will be reserved in the LLM programme for these students.

The LLB programme will reserve five seats for SC, two seats for ST, and 23 seats for the general category. Besides, six seats comprising five per cent of the total intake will be reserved for persons with disabilities (PWD). The total intake capacity for this course is 120.

For the LLM programme, out of the total 50 seats available, two seats will be reserved for students belonging to the SC category, one seat for ST, and 10 seats for candidates belonging to the general category. Further, three seats will be reserved PWD students.

NLSIU claims that the move has been decided to “to increase the diversity of its student body and facilitate greater access to various marginalized and/or underprivileged sections of society in a phased manner." The facility will only be available for students hailing from Karnataka. Students who have studied for not less than 10 years in a recognised educational institution in the state can avail of the facility.

Candidates who have applied for admission to NLSIU’s BA, LLB (hons) programme, and LLM programme who are eligible for the new reservation, can update their online CLAT 2021 application by selecting the “Karnataka Students” option against NLSIU, Bangalore in the reservations tab. “Students are also advised to keep their study certificates issued by their school/s ready to be submitted at the time of counseling and admission," the NLSUI consortium said in an official notice.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), which is a centralised national level entrance test is conducted for admissions to 22 National Law Universities (NLUs) in India and Bengaluru’s NLSIU is one of them.

