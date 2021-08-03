NMAT by GMAC 2021: Registrations Begin for MBA Entrance Exam

The NMAT by GMAC exam for admission to the MBA courses has commenced registrations from August 3. Interested candidates can apply up to November 10 at the official website at mba.com/nmat.

The Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) Management Aptitude Test (NMAT) is also accepted by several B-schools across the country. This year, the exam will allow candidates to apply to global schools in the Philippines, South Africa, Nigeria as well.

The exam will be conducted across 73 test centers across 68 cities in India. The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) who will be conducting the exam will be providing a test centre with social distancing protocols along with the option to take the online proctored exams from their home.

“Keeping in mind the current situation and prioritizing the health of candidates, we are giving the option of taking the exam both at test centers with social distancing protocols and an online proctored exam at home," says Gaurav Srivastava, Regional Director, South Asia, GMAC.

“We have increased our test center network by 30 per cent and added 16 new cities this year. We hope this will help our candidates by taking the exam at a center closer to them so that they can pursue their aspirations of getting into preferred business schools," said Sukant Chakraborty, Associate Director, Product Management, GMAC.

The NMAT by GMAC is a computer-based exam and has three sections — language skills, quantitative skills, and logical reasoning. The exam will have 108 questions for a duration of 120 minutes. There will be two retake opportunities to improve scores and no negative marking. Candidates will get an instant score preview and official scorecard within 48 hours.

This year, NMAT by GMAC has also launched an official guide and practice exams to help candidates personalise their preparation.

