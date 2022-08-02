NMAT by GMAC Registrations Open, New Colleges & Centres Added This Year

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) has announced the dates for the registrations for the NMAT by GMAC exam. As per the notification, the registration process has already began from August 1, 2022. Candidates can log on to mba.com/nmat to register for the exam.

The number of institutions accepting the NMAT by GMAC exam has been increased this year. The new addition includes SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (global management programme), TA Pai Management Institute (all MBA programmes), Flame University (MBA, MBA in communication management), and Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Punjab (MBA).

This year, GMAC is providing test centre options with social distancing protocols. The exam will be held in the online proctored mode. The NMAT by GMAC exam enables candidates to apply to global schools in India, Philippines, South Africa, and Nigeria.

The NMAT by GMAC is a computer-based exam and has three sections. These sections includes, language skills, quantitative skills, and logical reasoning. The registration window will allow candidates to choose the exam mode, date, time, and location of the exam at the candidates’ convenience.

Gaurav Srivastava, Regional Director, South Asia, GMAC said, “The NMAT by GMAC exam has been growing in popularity among schools and candidates. The growing portfolio of top tier institutes accepting the NMAT by GMAC exam is a testament to the quality and value of the test. Besides adding additional leading schools like TAPMI, we have also expanded our test centre network by adding a few more cities to enable candidates to take the exam at a centre closer to them. GMAC continuously strives to make the exam-taking experience more user-friendly and help schools and candidates discover and connect with each other.”

