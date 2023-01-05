NMC Extends Deadline for Medical Colleges to Upload MBBS 1st Year Students' Degree Details

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has extended the date for medical colleges to upload information about MBBS first-year students. The board has directed that medical colleges can fill in the details of students till midnight. The notification is cognizant of the fact that medical colleges have not completely uploaded the data of MBBS freshers.

Due to lack of details, the national medical board could not monitor the data of enrolled students. Earlier, the last date for online filing was December 31, 2022, but it has now been extended to January 10. The letter has further requested that medical institutions and colleges adhere to the terms, conditions and guidelines issued by the IMC Act 1956, and National Medical Commission Act 2019.

The medical colleges have been directed to submit the required details including entry seat detail, categories-wise seats, seat matrix, among others. Personal details of the candidates including NEET 2022 roll number, rank, marks, and fee charges from them among others also need to be shared with the NMC.

In case medical colleges or institutions find any issue with the National Medical Commission’s website or during data entry, they can mail at: support.ugmonitoring@nmc.org.in or can contact the NMC number provided on the homepage.

The draft National Medical Commission bill 2022 aims to establish a fifth autonomous body under the nation’s top regulator of medical education to administer the National Exit Test, a two-part exam that will serve as a prerequisite for granting doctors’ registration as well as the basis for admission to postgraduate programmes. It will replace the National Board of Examinations, which presently administers entrance exams for all post-graduate and super-speciality degrees and will be known as the Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences.

The screening test for foreign medical graduates will also be NExT test. The new board will administer the NExT exams in addition to accrediting organisations for diploma, diplomat, postgraduate fellowship, and super-speciality fellowship programmes.

Read all the Latest Education News here