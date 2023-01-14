NMC Extends Stray Vacancy Counselling Round for PG Broad Speciality, Super Speciality Courses

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has informed all medical colleges and institutions that the online portal for filling the details of candidates seeking admission to postgraduate (PG) broad specialty and super specialty courses will reopen from today till January 17. Candidates can check and download the notification from the official site of NMC at nmc.org.in.

Candidates are requested to fill in the requisite data within the stipulated time. Further, the commission will not accept physical or manual data in any circumstance. The procedure will be held online.

The commission also mentioned that applicants for super speciality courses were required to report at their allotted colleges by January 12, after the second round of counseling. As per the previous notice by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the last date of admission in the special stray vacancy round for PG in MD, MS, and diploma vacant seats was January 14.

Generally, institutes conduct four rounds of counseling out of which round 1, round 2, and the mop-up round are conducted online by MCC. The fourth round, stray vacancy round, is conducted physically by the deemed universities, for which MCC sends the list of registered and eligible candidates to the respective deemed universities.

This year, special stray vacancy round is being conducted to deal with the seats unfilled or left vacant even after mop-up and stray vacancy rounds.

The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has started the application process for NEET PG 2023 from January 7. Candidates can apply for NEET PG 2023 online through the official website natboard.edu.in. The last date of the application process is January 27. Candidates are advised to check the information bulletin of NEET PG 2023 on regular basis for more updates. The exam will be conducted on March 5, and the result will be announced on March 31.

