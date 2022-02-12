CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2022Auction#Movies#IndvsWI#AssemblyElections#Budget2022#Hijab

Live UpdatesIPL Auction 2022

IPL Auction Live Blog
Home » News » education-career » NMC’s Undergraduate Board Likely to Replace Hippocratic Oath With ‘Charak Shapath'
1-MIN READ

NMC’s Undergraduate Board Likely to Replace Hippocratic Oath With ‘Charak Shapath'

NMC likely to replace 'Hippocratic Oath', an undertaking voiced by medical students, with ‘Charak Shapath.’ (Representational Image)

NMC likely to replace 'Hippocratic Oath', an undertaking voiced by medical students, with ‘Charak Shapath.’ (Representational Image)

Named after Charak, the father of Ayurveda, the Charak Shapath will replace the oath that has been named after Greek philosopher and physician, Hippocrates.

Education and Careers Desk

The undergraduate board of the National Medical Commission, in a meeting earlier this week, sought a shift that could end a practice that has been prevalent for decades in the medical fraternity. The board likely to replace ‘Hippocratic Oath’, an undertaking voiced by medical students, with ‘Charak Shapath.’ However, no official confirmation has come up till now.

Named after Charak, the father of Ayurveda, the Charak Shapath will replace the oath that has been named after Greek philosopher and physician, Hippocrates.

Currently, the Hippocratic oath is one of the highlights of a ceremony known as the ‘White Coat Ceremony,’ wherein medical students transition from preclinical to clinical subjects. The Hippocratic oath is the foundation of the edifice of modern medicine and makes doctors vow that they will treat a patient to their best of abilities and will respect the patient’s privacy.

Read|NEET PG SC Hearing LIVE Updates: MBBS Students Demand Extension of Internship Deadline

The classic Hippocratic Oath reads, “I swear by Apollo Physician and Asclepius and Hygieia and Panaceia and all the god and goddesses, making them my witnesses, that I will fulfill according to my ability and judgement. I will apply dietetic measures for the benefit of the sick according to my ability and judgement. I will keep them from harm and injustice….”

According to the report, some medical colleges have, in the past, administered Charak Shapath, but the Hippocratic Oath continues to be the international norm for new medical practitioners.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.

Education and Careers Desk

A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and information on college and school admissions, board and competitive exams, care...Read More

first published:February 12, 2022, 20:35 IST