NMC’s Undergraduate Board Likely to Replace Hippocratic Oath With ‘Charak Shapath'

The undergraduate board of the National Medical Commission, in a meeting earlier this week, sought a shift that could end a practice that has been prevalent for decades in the medical fraternity. The board likely to replace ‘Hippocratic Oath’, an undertaking voiced by medical students, with ‘Charak Shapath.’ However, no official confirmation has come up till now.

Named after Charak, the father of Ayurveda, the Charak Shapath will replace the oath that has been named after Greek philosopher and physician, Hippocrates.

Currently, the Hippocratic oath is one of the highlights of a ceremony known as the ‘White Coat Ceremony,’ wherein medical students transition from preclinical to clinical subjects. The Hippocratic oath is the foundation of the edifice of modern medicine and makes doctors vow that they will treat a patient to their best of abilities and will respect the patient’s privacy.

The classic Hippocratic Oath reads, “I swear by Apollo Physician and Asclepius and Hygieia and Panaceia and all the god and goddesses, making them my witnesses, that I will fulfill according to my ability and judgement. I will apply dietetic measures for the benefit of the sick according to my ability and judgement. I will keep them from harm and injustice….”

According to the report, some medical colleges have, in the past, administered Charak Shapath, but the Hippocratic Oath continues to be the international norm for new medical practitioners.

