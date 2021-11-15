No Child Should be Deprived of Good Education, Adequate Nutrition, Healthy Environment: VP

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said children are the future of the nation and everyone must ensure that no child is deprived of good education, adequate nutrition and a healthy environment. As he extended his greetings on Children’s Day, the Vice President urged children to dream high and work hard to achieve their goals.

He also remembered India’s first prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru on his birth anniversary. The country celebrates Children’s Day to mark the day.

“My greetings on Children’s Day! Children must dream high and work hard to achieve their goals. Children are our strength and the future of our great nation and we must ensure that no child is deprived of good education, adequate nutrition and a healthy environment,” Naidu tweeted, using the hashtag “HappyChildrensDay”.

Also Read: New Tradition Set in Recognising Real Talent for Padma Awards, Say VP Naidu, Home Minister Shah

He added “My tributes to the former Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary today. He will be always remembered for his contribution to building a modern India."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.