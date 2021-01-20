No Covid-19 Gloom Here: IIM-Indore Records 100% Summer Placements

Despite exceptional challenges brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic and a sign of recovering economy, the Indian Institute of Management, Indore (IIM-I) reported 100 per cent summer internship placements this year.

The IIM-I’s summer placement process for the two-year flagship Post Graduate Program (PGP) along with the five-year Integrated Program in Management (IPM) for the Class of 2022 was completed virtually this year, repeating its feat of 100 per cent summer placements for the largest batch across IIMs with 575 participants, the media cell of the institution said in a communique.

Apart from the traditional recruiters, a host of first-time recruiters participated in the process this time.

Some of the big names among the over 190 recruiters included: Amazon, American Express, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel, Asian Paints, Axis Bank, Bain & Co, Bajaj Auto, Barclays, Bridgestone, Boston Consulting Group, Capgemini and Cognizant.

Additionally, over 70 new recruiters participated this time, including Amazon Web Services, Cloudtail, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare, Lubrizol, Marsh, Rohatyn Group, Tata Consumer Products, and Veritas.

“We are delighted that once again the top companies of the country have reposed their faith in our students in spite of the dire Covid circumstances. We aim to continue strengthening our relationship with the industry, thereby offering a world-class and contextually relevant curriculum which enhances our participants’ skills and develops them as socially sensitive leaders and managers,” IIM-I Director Professor Himanshu Rai told News18.com.

The highest offer was said to be for Rs 3.2 lakh (for two months) while the average remained Rs 1.8 lakh (for 2 months), marking a 7 per cent increase from the last batch.