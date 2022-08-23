No CUET Today, NTA Postpones Entrance Test After Clash With CBSE Compartment Exams

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022 that was scheduled to be held today, August 23, has been postponed due to clash with CBSE compartment exams. The class 12 compartment exams are being held today for a duration of two hours — from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. The new exam date will be announced soon.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) postponed the exam date after receiving requests from candidates to re-schedule the same. “NTA has now received requests from candidates to re-schedule their examinations scheduled on 23rd August 2022, in view of other examinations like CBSE compartment exam beginning from 23rd August 2022,” reads the official notice.

“In view of the above, it has been decided to consider such requests favourably. NTA has also created an exclusive grievance redressal e-mail for this purpose. The grievances of candidates regarding re-scheduling of their tests in view of CBSE Compartment exam should be sent to cuetug-dateclash@nta.ac.in,” added NTA.

While sharing their grievances, candidates must mention their application number in their email. The fresh dates will be communicated to the affected candidates through their admit cards and public notice. The candidates have been advised to regularly visit the official websites — nta.ac.in and cuet.samarth.ac.in for the latest updates regarding the examination.

CUET 2022 is being held from July 15 at 489 examination centres located in 259 cities across India and 10 cities outside the country. The admit cards for the candidates who will be appearing for examination in phase 6 scheduled on August 24, 25, and 26 (excluding August 30) was released on August 21. A total of 1.91 lakh candidates will be appearing in phase 6 of the exam.

Earlier, the fourth phase of the exam was cancelled on August 17 at across 13 exam centres due to “unavoidable technical reasons”. In its debut year, there has been several cases of technical glitches in CUET. A total of 8693 students were affected out of 1.45 lakh candidates registered to the exam in phase 4. “All the affected candidates will get a chance for a retest on August 25,” UGC chairman had said.

