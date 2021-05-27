No Decision From UGC, Delay in Boards: Colleges Fear Another Deferred Admission Cycle

Uncertainty around board exams has left higher education institutes across the country in a blur regarding their admission processes. Most of the education institutes are yet to start their admissions. Usually, the new academic cycle begins by July, however, this year, colleges claim that the admission process will be deferred. The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has asked colleges under its ambit to start the new academic cycle from September which is a delay of two months. The University Grants Council (UGC), however, is yet to make any announcement regarding the academic calendar.

Most of the colleges are indecisive about their admission timelines. Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), one of the handful institutes to have started their admission processes, too, claims that the dates issued by the institutes are tentative and subject to change based on situations including the board exam. JMI spokesperson told news18.com, “college has decided on a tentative admission date but without the class 12 marks and an admission test for the UG courses, nothing can be said of certain".

Many universities are changing the way admissions are held. Last year, DU decided against holding offline admissions which are expected to continue this year too. For HSNC University, Maharashtra, the admissions will be held online, however, the dates of the admissions are not out. The varsity is awaiting the final decision on class 12 board exams to narrow down on the dates.

Premier institutes including IITs, too, are facing an indefinite wait. IIT-Madras - India’s top-ranking institute as per the NIRF ranking - will start the next semester in August, which was otherwise scheduled for July. For new admissions, the dates are not decided as the IIT entrance test - JEE Advanced - has been postponed.

KJ Somaiya College of Engineering, Mumbai, however, is not going to wait for all four JEE sessions to end to start its academic cycle. The institute admits students to BTech programmes based on SAT, JEE, and PERA-CET scores. This year, the institute will be conducting admission in five different phases. The JEE scores from the best of February or March 2021 exams will be considered for the phase-2 admission while for phase-3 will be done on the basis of the JEE Mains score - best of April, May exams at a later time, informed the College.

Several private universities too are now looking at different modes of evaluating students. Ashoka University will enroll students including Ashoka Aptitude Assessment, SAT, ACT as one of the inputs instead of the final class 12 board results. “This reduces uncertainty for applicants since they are assured of admission even before they appear for their board examinations. The fourth round of applications for Ashoka’s incoming undergraduate class of 2021 is open till June 23," the spokesperson added.

