No Exam for Gujarat University Students, Merit-based Promotion Granted

The Gujarat Chief Minister, Vijaya Rupani has announced that Gujarat University undergraduate (UG) college students will be promoted to the second, fourth and sixth semester on the basis of merit this year. This will be applicable for students of all UG courses expect for those studying para medical courses.

Taking to Twitter, the CM of Gujarat said, “In a major relief for over 9.50 lakh undergraduate college students, CM Shri Vijay Rupani decides to grant Merit Based Progression to the 2nd, 4th & 6th semester students, other than medial-para medical courses, of all the Govt and Pvt colleges/universities of the State."

Earlier, CM Rupani had granted mass promotion to the students of Gujarat Board SSC Class 10 as well as Classes 9 and 11 due to the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state. The CM tweeted on his official Twitter handle, “An important decision was taken today in the wider interest of the students of Std-10 SSC of the state. Considering the current state of transition of corona, the decision to give adequate mass promotion to regular students in Std-10 SSC this year was taken in the core committee meeting held today."

However, GSEB has decided to postpone the Class 12 exam. A new schedule will be released after reviewing the pandemic situation. Meanwhile, students across several state boards have been demanding cancellation of class 12 exams amid the rising cases of COVID-19. Most of the states as well as CBSE, CISCE has cancelled class 10 exams. However, exams for class 12 students have been postponed and are expected to be held at a later stage. The CBSE too will be announcing its decision regarding class 12 exams in June.

