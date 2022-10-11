No Exam Hiring at IRCTC, 10th Pass Can Apply, Here's How

Online applications are being invited for the positions of Apprentice Trainees (ITI) by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). Aspirants can get themselves registered via the official websites apprenticeship.gov.in or irctc.com. The deadline for submitting the application form is October 25.

IRCTC is holding a recruitment drive to fill 80 vacant positions for Apprentice Trainees in the Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA) trade/discipline for a one-year term.

IRCTC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility

To be eligible, candidates should have cleared the matriculation examination with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate from a recognised Board. ITI certificate that is affiliated with NCVT/SCVT is compulsory in the COPA trade. Additionally, candidates must fall within the 15 to 25 age range as of April 1, 2022. However, relaxation in the upper age limit is given to the candidates belonging to the reserved category.

Candidates will be chosen for a year of training based on the percentage of marks they received in their matriculation exam. A merit list will be created in that manner. Verification of the original testimonials would be required prior to making the final selection of candidates.

IRCTC recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Step 1. Go to the official website apprenticeship.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the link to “Apply for apprenticeship Training”

Step 3: Enter your information and search for an apprenticeship.

Step 4: Apply for the apprenticeship, upload documents, and submit your application.

Step 5. Take a printout for future use.

IRCTC recruitment 2022: Stipend details

School pass-outs (class 5 – class 9) will be receiving a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000 whereas school pass-outs (class 10) will get Rs 6,000 per month. School pass-outs (class 12) will be earning a monthly stipend of up to Rs 7,000.

On the other hand, students having Diploma/ National or State Certificates will be receiving Rs 7,000 per month. The stipend for students from Degree Institutions is Rs 8,000 per month while for Graduate apprentices it is Rs 9,000 per month.

