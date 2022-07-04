No Exam Hiring at Railways for 12th Pass, Here's How to Apply

The Indian Railways is conducting direct hiring without exams. The latest recruitment drive is being carried out under the Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), North Central Railway (NCR) for the post of apprentices. Those who are interested can apply for the posts via the official website, rrcpryj.org. The deadline to fill out the applications is August 1.

The apprenticeships are offered in trades including fitter, welder (G&E), armature winder, machinist, carpenter, electrician, painter (general), mechanic (DSL), plumber, and so on.

The applicants will not have to undergo any exams to be eligible for the jobs. A merit list will be prepared to select applicants for providing them training under the Apprentice Act, 1961. The merit list will comprise an average of the percentage of marks obtained by candidates in both matriculation (with a minimum of 50% (aggregate) marks) and the ITI examination giving equal weightage to both.

Railway Recruitment: Eligibility

Educational Qualification: In order to match the eligibility criteria, candidates must have cleared SSC/Matriculation/Class 10 examination or its equivalent (under the 10+2 examination system). They should have secured a minimum of 50 percent marks in aggregate from a recognized Board. Moreover, they should have passed ITI in the relevant trade issued by NCVT/SCVT.

Technical Qualification: ITI certificate/ National Trade Certificate affiliated with NCVT/SCVT is compulsory in relevant trade.

Age limit: An applicant must have attained the age of 15 years but should be below 24 years as of August 1, 2022. Relaxations on age limits are given to reserved categories.

Railway Recruitment: How to apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website — www.rrcpryj.org

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find an ‘Act Apprentices’ section

Step 3: Under that there will be a link to the online form

Step 4: Register for the post you want to and submit the application

Railway Recruitment: Fee

General candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Whereas, the SC/ST/PWD/Women candidates are exempted from paying any sort of fee.

