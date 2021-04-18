No Exams Allowed in Bihar, Schools, Colleges to Remain Shut

Bihar government has directed all schools, colleges, and other educational institutes to remain shut till May 15. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said that the exams in state-run schools and universities will not be allowed to hold exams till May 15. The directions came after the covid-19 cases increased in the state.

Bihar is the only educational board in the country which has not only conducted the class 10 and 12 board exams but has also announced results for the same. The pandemic has forced all the education boards to postpone exams. In Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), over 12 lakh had appeared for the intermediate exams and about 16.84 lakh had appeared for class 10 exams.

Schools in Bihar have been shut since April 9. The schools were to reopen on April 19, however, the same has been extended. Meanwhile, classes are being held online. The schools were shut for the most part of the academic year 2020 as well because of the COVID-19. The reopening had started gradually, however, the spike in COVID across the country has led to the further shutdown.

Several other states are also deferring their college-level exams. Pondicherry Central University announced on Friday that all the practical and theory examinations due from April 19 in colleges affiliated with the university have been postponed until further orders.

In Madhya Pradesh, the government has decided to cancel the written exams to be held in universities and colleges in the state due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. Now, the students in higher education institutes will be appearing for open book exams.

