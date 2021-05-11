No Exams for Ranchi University, Students to be Promoted Based on Internal Evaluation

Ranchi University has decided to promote all students of graduate and postgraduate courses without conducting examinations this year. Students will be promoted to the next semester on the basis of internal evaluation which will include marks obtained in mid-semester exams and practical exams. However, this decision would not be applicable to final-year students.

The decision has been taken due to the rising cases of Covid-19 across the country. Reportedly, about 1.9 lakh students of Ranchi University will be promoted through this process.

The varsity has now asked all the departments to submit the marks of students from mid-semester exams and practical exams. A few post-graduate departments have already sent the marks of the students so that the results can be declared soon. The evaluation will be done on the basis of UGC guidelines.

The results of postgraduate students will be released in the first phase after which the university will announce the results of the undergraduate students.

Meanwhile, Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee University will conduct an online examination for about 10, 000 students in undergraduate and postgraduate degree courses. The university has asked the heads of the department to prepare the questions papers according to the syllabus and online classes conducted in this session. Instead of the usual duration of three hours, this time the students will get only two hours to write the examinations.

Due to the second wave of coronavirus few colleges and universities have started promoting their students while many others have postponed the examinations or are holding exams in online mode. Last week, Allahabad University had also decided to promote students of few courses. The university has also postponed semester examinations of a few courses.

Educational institutions have also been shut down to prevent the spread of the virus.

