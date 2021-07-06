No Fee Hike, MP-based Schools Asked to Charge Only Tuition Fee

After several reports have surfaced stating that the private schools are demanding full fees for the academic sessions 2021-22, the Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has instructed the schools to charge only tuition fees as per the previous years’ guidelines. Further, there will be no increment in tuition fees from last year as the classes are being conducted online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The classes in private schools have started on June 15, however, it has been reported that the school management has removed those children from the online class, whose parents have not deposited the fees. Also, some private schools have raised the fees by 10 to 20 per cent from last year.

Thus, the parents association has written a letter to CM requesting him to issue a clear order that private schools should not increase the fees. They have also requested that schools should charge only tuition fees instead of annual charges, enrolment fees, computer fees, sports fees, and others. With the possibility of a third wave of Covid-19, there is very little chance to conduct classes physically for school students.

The schools in MP have also started the admission process for the academic sessions 2021-22 from July 1. Schools have also been opened for staff from the same day, however, the classes will continue to be conducted in online mode through WhatsApp and other platforms. The government had already instructed the schools’ staff and faculty members to get vaccinated before re-opening of schools. The higher education institutes across the state are supposed to resume working from August.

Meanwhile, the MP education board is also prepping up to announce the board exam result shortly. The evaluation criteria have already been announced by the board. The result will be prepared based on the previous years’ performance.

