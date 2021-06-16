No Fees Hike in Engineering and Polytechnic Institutes: UP Govt

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced that private or aided engineering and polytechnic institutes, running under the Technical Education Department, shall not increase the fees for the academic session 2021-22. This means that the fees will remain the same as previous year.

This decision will benefit nearly 6.5 lakh students. The move will help all those who are studying in 750 engineering colleges and 1,247 polytechnic institutes running under the Technical Education Department across Uttar Pradesh.

The information regarding this has been shared by Alok Kumar, secretary technical education in a tweet. He also informed that the current fee structure is the one which was finalised by the state in 2017-18.

Keeping Covid situation in mind @UPGovt decided not to hike fees for the session 2021-22 in private and aided institutions of Engineering and Polytechnic, running under the Technical Education Department. The fees shall remain same as of the year 2020-21. @rmulko @ishajainTOI— ALOK KUMAR (@74_alok) June 15, 2021

The Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) will conduct exams for final-year students under the technical education department. It has released a tentative examination schedule as well. The exams are scheduled to be held between July 20 and August 7 in online mode due to the pandemic.

As per the official statement, the examinations will be held for regular and carry over subjects for the academic session 2020-21. AKTU will also provide a mock tests facility to familiarise students with the new exam pattern and the online exam process. This year, the students will be able to write the exam from the safety of their home.

Alok Kumar had informed that the state govt has taken a decision to hold final year exams of all students under the technical education department in the third week of July. The exams for the rest of the semesters/years will take place in the last week of July in online mode. The exam will be of objective type.

In another tweet, Kumar wrote that the technical institutions across the state have been advised to complete the syllabus in the next five weeks. The decision has been made after a meeting with Director Technical education, Joint Directors and Nodal principal of all District polytechnics.

